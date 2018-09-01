Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clocks a year, actors nostalgic

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar became nostalgic as their film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan directed by R.S. Prasanna, completed a year of release

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar became nostalgic as their film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", directed by R.S. Prasanna, completed a year of release on Saturday. The film was produced by Aanand L. Rai.

Bhumi took to Instagram and wrote: "Ayushmann, Mudit and Sugandha forever. Thank you Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna.. for giving us this experience. All technicians, I miss my 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' family. One year of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'."

Ayushmann has also shared his excitement on Instagram and said: "Always stand up for the love and faith. One year of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan."

Along with the posts, the actors uploaded a short animated video clip of the film saying, celebrating one year of 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan'. On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Son Chiriya", while Ayushmann is lined up with "Badhaai Ho" along with Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

