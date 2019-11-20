Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and team wrap up the Banaras schedule

The Banaras schedule of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has finally come to an end and after long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city!

The crew enjoyed a get together on Tuesday night (November 19) and Pankhuri Awasthy, who is essaying the role of Kusum in the film documented their last night in the city.

"Banaras Schedule wrap party with the #smzs team!" she captioned. Take a look:

Prior to this, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana had also shared whereabouts of shoots in Banaras on social media often. The upcoming feature is the sequel to the 2017 hit, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred Ayushmann opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

While the first instalment followed the story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction, the second one will see a homosexual love story and the Article 15 actor will be seen romancing Jitendra Kumar.

Earlier in September, Ayushmann shared a motion poster of the feature introducing every character. The actor will be seen reuniting with his Badhaai Ho parents Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.

Also starring in the film are Pankhuri, Manushri Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. The film also underwent a date change as its release was scheduled earlier to February 21 next year from March 13.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, who has also produced the prequel.

