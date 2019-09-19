Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan family is ready to meet you!

The makers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have announced the second instalment of the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In India, the bigger the family, better and funfilled are the celebrations. And this family entertainer promises with the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The film's cast is finally announced today by way of a quirky video introducing all their characters. India's favourite family is back with actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta which promises a laugh riot already. Joining them on this journey is the rest of the cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Taking the hugely successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise forward, something Zyada is cooking in this next instalment from Aanand L Rai who joins hands with Bhushan Kumar for this one. While the first dealing with erectile dysfunction, the second deals with sexual orientation and the freedom to live and stand by it.

Produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by RS Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

The upcoming film, which was earlier slated to release on Valentine Day 2020, will not hit the big screens on March 13, next year, averting a clash with Imtiaz Ali's next directorial featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.

