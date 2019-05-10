'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' teaser: A journey of love, no holds barred!

bollywood

The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' recently released and it not only looks promising but will also leave fans intrigued.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the teaser of the film on Twitter and also revealed the release date of the film.

"Valentine Day 2020 release... After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan... Teaser of the second installment in the franchise: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... SMZS," he tweeted.

The animated teaser, which came out on Thursday, is sure to grab your attention thanks to its creativity and how well it delves into the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and how people are familiar with heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. A few moments into the teaser, we get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

The quirky teaser will definitely amp up the curiosity of the viewers and is sure to take the audience on a witty ride with a subject that has always been tiptoed around.

The subject of homosexual relationships was well handled this year in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The audience now has grown receptive and open-minded to the idea of same-sex relationships on screen as more films are exploring the subject.

Ayushmann, who has garnered immense appreciation for the versatility of his roles in 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and 'Andhadhun', to name a few, is yet again trying his hand at something new with the upcoming film.

The actor's knack for picking up movies with social messages, serious takeaways particularly about love and sex in the country seems to have made him the king of Indian rom-coms and modern age relationships.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The much-awaited film is being produced by Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled the prequel.

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by R.S. Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha and 'Article 15', where he will be essaying the role of a cop for the first time.

