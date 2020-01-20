Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana in a fresh new love story

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have just dropped the trailer of the film and it sure looks hilarious and fun! Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to take us all on a ride with his fresh new love story and we can't wait. Watch the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan below:

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh, the film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

Ayushmann Khurrana had shared a post on Instagram announcing the trailer release of the film. He wrote, "What does this family have to say about our jodi? -"Neigh"."

And as promised, the makers released the trailer at 1:33 pm! We're sure Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be quite the fun ride with Ayushmann falling in love with another man, and we can't wait to see how their love triumphs in the end!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

