Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's new song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, is a celebration of love, but with a difference

Remixes are unlikely to go out of fashion and this time, the song that has been remixed or rather recreated is the iconic song of Bappi Lahiri, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, from the Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh starrer Saheb (1985). And the film that has recreated this legendary song is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

It's no news this is a homosexual love story, a passionate love story of two men who decide to take their relationship beyond. So a song about love had to be filmed on two men and no one else. So Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are the couple here, unassumingly telling the whole world they are in love.

The song will take you back to the era of the 80s when shimmery clothes and disco lights dominated teenaged outings and when Hindi Cinema discovered what over-the-top actually was, and how crucial melodrama was to cinematic narratives. Watch the song right here and enjoy:

The film is making all the right noises and given the dream run Khurrana has been off late, this could be his 8th consecutive success. All set to release on February 21, let's see how much love this love story gets!

