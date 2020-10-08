Shubhaarambh: Shagun Pandey set to enter the show and shake things up

COLORS' Shubhaarambh has kept the audience engaged with the constant twists and turns in the show. With its engaging storyline and larger than life characters, the show has kept the viewers entertained. Soon, another character will enter Raja and Rani’s life and shake things up.

In the current track of the show, Raja suffers grave injuries, and he is in a serious condition. Rani ensures that he gets treated by the best doctors. A neurosurgeon, who is among the country’s most skilled doctor. This is when Dr.Mihir Joshi enters the lives of Raja and Rani in order to save Raja's life

Popular actor Shagun Pandey will be joining the show. He will play a character named Mihir Doshi. And it turns out that Mihir used to be Rani’s (Mahima Makwana) neighbour when they were young, and he is head-over-heels in love with her ever since

Today, he is the country’s top neurosurgeon and is a very eccentric character. Intense and brooding he loves Rani and will go to any lengths to try and win her over

Talking about his character, Shagun Pandey said, “I am very excited to play the role of Mihir Doshi. He is obsessively in love with Rani and will go to any lengths to achieve her. He has been in love with Rani ever since they were neighbours, but Rani did not love him. That set his life on a completely different course. Mihir is an intense character and I am glad that I got another chance at exploring myself as an actor with another grey character. I have been closely working with my director to add some uniqueness and a different grey shade to this character. I am also glad to be working with COLORS and I am sure that the viewers will enjoy my character on the show.”

