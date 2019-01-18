Shubham shines for Sule Guruji

cricket

Shubham reached his hundred in the 64th over with a sizzling square cut. It was his fourth century of the tournament

Shubham Shinde at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Akshay Jagtap

Shubham Shinde struck a fine century for IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar), but his team struggled to post a decent total on Day One of their Giles Shield semi-final v Al-Barkaat MMI (Kurla) at Cross Maidan yesterday.

Shubham scored 123 before the Dadar outfit were bowled out for 190. At stumps, the Kurla school were 37-0. Opting to bat, the Dadar school lost their first wicket with just two runs on the board as Jaycool Girse (0) edged one off left-arm pacer Javed Sharif to Robin Vel at second slip.

Shubham, who joined Tanay Khandeshi, put on 88 for the second wicket before Tanay mistimed one off leggie Adil Sayyed, to be caught by Prem Lingre at long on. Apart from Tanay (43) and Shubham, no batsman could manage double figures. Shubham reached his hundred in the 64th over with a sizzling square cut. It was his fourth century of the tournament.

