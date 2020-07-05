Shubham Singh Dhanda aka Branding Artist

Shubham Singh Dhanda has emerged as the guru of the marketing firm in India and is leaving no stone unturned with his avant-garde strategies to grow other brands and firms. The world is changing and evolving each day with many different advancements taking place at a rapid and at an advanced rate. However, what's interesting to note here is that many dynamic entrepreneurs are getting their foot in the industry of digital and social media marketing and are putting in their sweat and blood to change the landscape of the marketing industry. One such intelligent and innovative entrepreneur we know of is Shubham Singh Dhanda, who is growing and evolving each day with his exceptional marketing firm of India called "SSDMEDIAWIZZ".

Talking about the social reach Shubham's agency has acquired is beyond commendable for the kind of varied marketing techniques it offers and promises its clients to reach the top of their social game with increasing their growth and presence in the market. Shubham hails from Delhi and serves as the proud CEO of SSDMEDIAWIZZ. The core aim of this outstanding marketing firm is to help its clients maximize their potential by helping them with their out of the box and creative marketing campaigns and grow their audiences organically.

Shubham also has expertise as being a music marketer who even worked with many prominent names of the music industry and soon saw success knocking his door. This upped his confidence and gave him the courage to make use of these strategies that could be of help in growing other brands and companies as well and help increase their growth in the market. The network strategy that SSDMEDIAWIZ uses is also one of the key factors that have made this firm one of its kind. It uses four simple steps which include - helping to grow the brands organically, helping to drive more traffic, optimizing the generated traffic, and lastly using effective marketing campaigns to get the brands more attention from the audience.

Today, Shubham and his company SSDMEDIAWIZ stand proud as a unique and pioneering agency in India that makes use of different and unconventional marketing strategies serving several clients from varied industries, only to work for their growth.

