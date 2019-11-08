Shubhang Arora wants to provide a valuable message on welfare through a Bollywood movie

In this modernistic world, there are very few people who want to aid the society by one or the other way. Amongst them, one such renowned personality is Shubhang Arora, an NYU graduate and currently holds a great personality and is the owner of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals.

He has opened various chains of hospitals in different parts of North India to provide services to a large group of people as well as understanding the problems faced by humanity on a global scale. Also, he believes that real contentment is in serving the people who are in need and real happiness lies in this.

He thinks that deadly health issues are booming at a rapid speed in Indian societies and considering this, he is serving the general population and wants to aware masses about several medical problems through a medium known as Bollywood.

Also, he believes that Bollywood movies these days are providing valuable messages and moreover, he thinks that youngsters are more into the entertainment industry thus it will be an appropriate medium to give a message on social welfare.

The owner has made a proper mindset to invest in the Indian film industry and is collaborating with famous producers to produce a movie on real-life stories of social workers especially those who are handicapped and come from oppressed families.

Also, he wants to represent that these individuals become a ray of hope for the masses. Additionally, he feels determined and believes that this great idea would affect people worldwide. Besides this, complete details about the movie will be revealed soon but the locations to shot the movie will be Mumbai and Los Angeles, California. Apart from this, the movie is expected to hit the cinemas in the beginning months of 2020.

