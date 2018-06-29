Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi stuns her fans with her swimsuit pictures

Shubhangi Atre recently took off to Krabi for a holiday and looking at her pictures, we're sure she had fun

Shubhangi Atre's recent post on Instagram has left her fans stunned. The actor, who is always seen in Indian attire, thanks to her character of Angoori bhabhi in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', is sporting a swimsuit in the picture. All we can say is that she looks fabulous!

"When in Rome do as the Romans do! If you are at the beach, you can't hang out like Angoori Bhabhi so I thought of wearing a monokini and I loved it!" says the actor.

Wondering where she wore the monokini? Well! Shubhangi recently took off to Krabi for a holiday and looking at her pictures, we're sure she had fun. "I went to Krabi in Thailand for a holiday recently. It was a wonderful experience. It was just a five-day trip as I wanted to resume my shoot at the earliest. The whole unit gets a few days off from the production house every year, which is when I go for a vacation. It is so nice of Sanjay Kohli Ji, Binaifer Kohli and our director Shashank Bali and Manoj Santoshi to give us this time off. We work hard every day and this break is a welcome change," she says.

Check out some pictures of Shubhangi's vacation right here:



Ask her how her fans reacted to her new avatar, and she says, "I am getting a very good reaction. I posted it on Instagram and social networking sites. People are really surprised to see me like this."

Are you wondering how she keeps herself so fit? Well, here is what she has to say, "The secret of my look is I follow Ayurveda, Yoga and a regular fitness regime at the gym."

