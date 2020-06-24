Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon's 5 Saree Styles that will make you go WOW

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a massive hit amongst audiences young and old! Popular for its comic antics and one-liners, the show revolves around Angoori and Anita Bhabi, and their respective husbands Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) secretly trying to woo each other's wives. And why not? Both Angoori Bhabi played by Shubhangi Atre and Anita Bhabi played by Saumya Tandon are drop dead gorgeous in the show!

Below are 5 most stylish looks adorned by television's most loved Bhabijis which are sure to make you go wow!

Angoori's Red Ruffle Saree

Desi Mein Videsi twist, Ruffles are the "in-thing" in fashion today, especially that in sarees. If you're a fashionista and love sarees, Angoori Bhabi's Red Ruffle Saree is a must have! This georgette saree is as feminine as it can get - Breezy, bubbly and beautiful!

Anita's White Works Saree

White sarees can be so interesting who knew! This pearl white worked Saree is another must have if white is your colour. While the saree is netted, what makes a mark is Anita's pearl studded blouse. This saree is set and super easy to manage; will most definitely have men swooning over you!

Angoori's Floral Fireworks!

A wardrobe must-have is floral, no questions asked! Let alone women, even men love floral! This summer style saree adorned by Angoori is the next best fabulous attire you can carry if you're a saree person. What say?

Angoori's Double Dhamaka

There is no style that Angoori does not know of. She loves to deck up and has tried almost every style! This two-piece combo lehenga and choli saree is to die for! Pair it with a dupatta and you're in for a shower of compliments! Try Angoori's combo saree style for special occasions!

Anita's Bold Blue Beauty

No one slays it like Anita, the modern fashionista wife of Vibhuti! She brings in so much sass and outdoes her beauty with every piece she carries. This time she went a notch higher with this gorgeous Bold Blue net saree. We're still reeling from the hotness! How about you?

