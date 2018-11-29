Shubhangi Atre wants to play Mary Kom on small screen

television

Shubhangi Atre is a huge fan of ace boxer MC Mary Kom, and wants to play the athlete on the small screen

Shubhangi Atre

TV actress Shubhangi Atre is a huge fan of ace boxer MC Mary Kom, and wants to play the athlete on the small screen. Mary Kom has recently won her sixth world title. Praising Mary Kom, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame star urged Indian television shows' makers to create a show on the boxer's life as it will encourage the youth.

"I really feel the need of a series based on the life of Mary Kom even on television screen. She is really an inspiration for the youth and watching her will be a way to encourage youth. "I myself want my daughter to learn a lot from her. If I'm given a chance, I would love to play her on the TV screen," Shubhangi said in a statement.

Mary Kom's life was brought alive on the big screen by actress Priyanka Chopra in a film directed by Omung Kumar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever