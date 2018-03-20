Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri drop places in world golf rankings

Shubhankar fell five spots to be at 69 with 1.97 points while Lahiri, who was at the 80th spot dropped three places to sit at 83 with 1.60 average points



Shubhankar Sharma

India's ace golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri dropped places to be at the 69th and the 83rd spot respectively in the World Golf Rankings released today. Shubhankar fell five spots to be at 69 with 1.97 points while Lahiri, who was at the 80th spot dropped three places to sit at 83 with 1.60 average points. United States' Dustin Johnson continued to lead the rankings with 10.31 average points.

Another American golfer Justin Thomas remained in second place with 9.37 average points, ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm, who held third with 8.45 average points. Three other United States golfers -- Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka -- came in fourth, eighth and ninth, respectively. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy jumped to seventh place with 6.52 average points. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, returned to the top 10 after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, his first title since September 2016.

