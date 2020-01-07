Shubharambh: Have you seen Mahima Makwana's 25 kg Gharchola?

Moments of love, care and togetherness have been keeping the audience glued to their television screens as Raja and Rani embark on their journey of marriage in Colors' Shubharambh.

Mahima Makwana, who essays the role of Rani in the show, looks stunning in a beautiful 25 kg white and green Gharchola with a red dupatta that completes her look. Gharchola is a special Gujarati bridal attire, that holds great significance and value in the culture. To showcase the true colors of Gujarat and to keep the authenticity alive, the makers of the show sourced Rani's Gharchola and the jewelry from the weavers and karigars who specialise in the work. An intricately carved set of kundans woven amidst green beads adds to Mahima's grace and beauty.

Speaking about her experience as a bride Mahima says," I am playing a Gujarati bride for the first time and I feel very special dressed up in the Gharchola because I myself am half Gujarati. The specialty is that it looks very light but actually weighs 25 kg. I love the combination of white, green and red and the jadau set is my favourite from the entire look. I am a happy bride."

