Shubho Noboborsho! Donald Trump greets Bengalis on their New Year

Ahead of the Bengali New Year, United States President Donald Trump extended his wishes to Bengalis living across the globe. "On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous New Year. We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India, and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the New Year," Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said in an official statement.

"Here in the United States, we take this opportunity to thank the Bangladeshi American community for its outstanding contributions to our nation, our economy, and our culture. We join all of you in looking toward a bright future, and wish you the best in the year to come," the statement further read, before signing off with "Shubho Noboborsho!"

The Bengali New Year, also called Pohela Boishakh, is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15.

