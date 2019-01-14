Shubman Gill gets India team selection news post-midnight

cricket

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was not expecting a call-up for India's tour to New Zealand. Certainly not after midnight on Saturday! The 2018 U-19 World Cupper was named for the limited overs tour of Kiwiland where India play five ODIs and two T20 internationals to be held after the three-match ODI series in Australia.

"Generally, I go to bed at 10.30 pm, but I couldn't fall off to sleep and was awake at 1 am when my mobile rang. The caller, my friend, conveyed the good news to me," Shubman revealed yesterday.

"I was overjoyed. I could not resist the temptation of waking up my father (Lakhwinder Singh), who was at fast sleep." The top order batsman, however, is not thinking too much about the fact that his selection in the team came about only because of BCCI's decision to suspend KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for their derogatory remarks on women during a TV show.

"Well, I can't comment on their behaviour, but when the selectors have reposed confidence in me, I will try to justify my selection. My experience in New Zealand for two tours (Under-19 World Cup and an India A tour) will benefit me," he added.

Lakhwinder too was over the moon. "My father owns agricultural land in Fazilka, Punjab. He would often hire labourers to throw balls at me and give me batting practice", Shubman recalled. "Shubman has been passionate about cricket since the age of three. He always slept with a bat and ball," said Lakhwinder.

