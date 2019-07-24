Shubman Gill should have been selected in WI tour, says Sourav Ganguly

cricket

An inconsistent Kedar Jadhav has been retained while Gill, who has been adjudged man-of-the-series in the five List A games in the West Indies, scoring 218 runs, has been excluded.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has displayed his discontent with the Indian selectors for the squads they have chosen for the West Indies tour. Sourav Ganguly said that players like Shubman Gill who has impressed one an all with outstanding performances in domestic and List A cricket.

Kedar Jadhav who had a horror World Cup has been retained in the squad while Shubman Gill, who has been adjudged man-of-the-series in the five List A games in the West Indies, scoring 218 runs.

Ganguly took to Twitter to take a dig at the selectors stating the main agenda should be picking the best possible team and not making people happy.

"Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.

"Here are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see Shubman Gill. Rahane in the one day squad," he added.

Shubman Gill has already expressed his disappointment at not being picked in the squad for the limited-overs series in the Caribbean.

Shubman Gill said that he expected to be picked at least in one of the three quads going to West Indies for the tour.

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee picked India's squads for the T20I, ODI and Test squads for the tour of West Indies on Sunday.

Barring left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, no other Indian player features in all 3 formats of the West Indies tour.

With inputs from PTI

