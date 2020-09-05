Shut for six months, Mumbai University's Fort campus turns into green mess

According to the staff, heavy rains along with gusty winds this monsoon resulted in trees falling inside the campus

Fallen trees, leaves covering the entire roads, an uprooted tree blocking one of the doors — these were the scenes at Mumbai University's (MU) Fort Campus which was opened for officers on Friday after six months.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every each and every work was being done from home — right from office work, to teaching and learning. But now when the process of Unlock happening which allowed a few educational institutions to go back to offices, a part of MU staff, has have been asked to resume work. However, as people started going to the campus, visitors witnessed a new scenario in the more than 150-year-old structure.

According to the staff, heavy rains along with gusty winds this monsoon resulted in several trees uprooting inside the Fort campus. "On regular days this wouldn't have been the same picture as the campus is mostly bustling with staff as well as visitors. There is security too. So if any tree is observed to be weak, proper and immediate care is taken with help from the civic body. There is regular sweeping of the premises as with these many numbers of trees inside, leaves do keep falling. But none of us have seen the campus like this before," shared one of the staff on condition of anonymity.



An uprooted tree had blocked one of the doors to the building

While everybody was working from home, the security personnel were also limited. It is important to recall how one of the security officials were given special training to keep the iconic clock on the heritage structure of Rajabai Tower, working as it had stopped because the person responsible for winding the clock was not able to travel to work in the initial days of lockdown.

"But in order to clear the area from fallen trees and other works, the varsity will have to take help of the civic body. Also with the regular movement of staff, even though not in full capacity the campus will go back to its regular avatar soon," shared another staff member.

When contacted, Mumbai University, PRO Leeladhar Bansod said, "We are aware of the situation and have written to BMC regarding it."

