Shuttler Ajay Jayaram draws an inspiring sketch after his US Open loss

Ajay Jayaram and Sylvester Stallone

India shuttler Ajay Jayaram, who recently crashed out of the US Open after a straight-game loss to The Netherlands' Mark Caljouw in the semi-finals, is quite a good artist. Yesterday, Jayaram, 30, tweeted this sketch done by himself of Rocky Balboa, the protagonist in acclaimed American sports drama starring Sylvester Stallone. "It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward" - ROCKY BALBOA," he wrote. Quite impressive, Ajay!

