Shuttler Ajay Jayaram is bringing out the artist in him with this latest painting during lockdown

Published: Mar 27, 2020, 11:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The entire nation is in self-isolation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in order to battle the Coronavirus pandemic

The painting that Ajay Jayaram posted on Instagram

India badminton player Ajay Jayaram, who is a self-confessed wannabe artist, Instagrammed this picture he painted during the lockdown and captioned it: “Turban  Man. #painting #art#artistsoninstagram #athlete#turbanman.”

 
 
 
A post shared by Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) onMar 25, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Ajay Jayaram is very passionate about painting and has often voiced his love for the same. Even on his Instagram handle, the line reads 'Professional athlete and a wannabe artist'. Ajay Jayaram born in Chennai currently resides in the city of Mumbai.

The 32-year-old badminton player's highest ranking came in May 2017 (13). He is currently ranked at number 53 in the world. At the Badminton Premier League, Jayaram has played for Mumbai Rockets.

