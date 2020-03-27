Shuttler Ajay Jayaram is bringing out the artist in him with this latest painting during lockdown

India badminton player Ajay Jayaram, who is a self-confessed wannabe artist, Instagrammed this picture he painted during the lockdown and captioned it: “Turban Man. #painting #art#artistsoninstagram #athlete#turbanman.”

Ajay Jayaram is very passionate about painting and has often voiced his love for the same. Even on his Instagram handle, the line reads 'Professional athlete and a wannabe artist'. Ajay Jayaram born in Chennai currently resides in the city of Mumbai.

The 32-year-old badminton player's highest ranking came in May 2017 (13). He is currently ranked at number 53 in the world. At the Badminton Premier League, Jayaram has played for Mumbai Rockets.

The entire nation is in self-isolation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in order to battle the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India, along with other parts of the world. Many sports stars are taking to social media to post about their daily practices - be it hobbies, household chores or workout regimes.