Shuttler Ajay Jayaram stopped from boarding UK fight

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram on Friday sought help from the top echelons of government and badminton world after he was stopped from boarding a flight to London on his way to the Denmark Open. Jayaram, 33, a former World No. 13, was not allowed to enter the Bangalore-London British Airways flight on Friday morning as he was not carrying a UK visa (for transit).

The shuttler has now booked an Air France ticket. "I had initially booked my flight in British Airways since there was no Air France flight from Bangalore last night. The rest of the team had travelled from Delhi as they had to collect passports. But I wasn't allowed to board the flight as it was a special air-bubble flight to UK and I didn't have a UK visa," Jayaram said.

With the UK witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, a quarantine is in place in London. "I have now booked an Air France ticket. I tried to contact the airlines but there has not been any communication. I have all the documents including the type C visa, COVID negative certificate and mail from Danish counsellor. Hope there are no issues anymore," Jayaram added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever