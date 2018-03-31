Shuttler Kashyap: We should win a medal in all five events at Common Wealth Games

The excitement was palpable in his voice as reigning men's singles champion Parupalli Kashyap predicted the Indian badminton team's best-ever haul, including a medal in each event



P Kashyap

The excitement was palpable in his voice as reigning men's singles champion Parupalli Kashyap predicted the Indian badminton team's best-ever haul, including a medal in each event, at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Four years ago, Kashyap had broken a 32-year-old record when he won India's third men's singles gold at CWG, emulating Prakash Padukone (1978) and Syed Modi (1982).

His exploits helped India bring home four medals from the discipline at the Glasgow Games — one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Since that day when he stood with the tri-colour draping him, Kashyap's life took a massive turn as multiple injuries, including a calf muscle tear and a knee surgery coupled with poor form, saw his ranking dip and he eventually missed the bus for the Gold Coast Games bus. "We have a good team and if we can play to our potential, best possible scenario we should win a medal in all five categories, so more than four medals for sure."