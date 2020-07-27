Shuttler PV Sindhu finds painting 'interesting' amid lockdown

India badminton star PV Sindhu is making the most of the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by learning new skills like painting, cooking and baking.

Speaking to table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show, In The SportLight, Sindhu said she finds it interesting to learn creative things which have kept her busy amid the lockdown.

"I have been learning a few things; like I paint nowadays. I am also cooking and baking. It's really interesting because earlier, it was always badminton, but now you are learning different stuff which, is creative," said the World No. 7, who is a big fan of 2004 Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat's backhand and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan's style of play.

Sindhu recalled how a fan on her arrival in Hyderabad from Rio Olympics presented her with a month's salary for her exploits at the mega event. "It was so touching that I remember it even today. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money," added Sindhu.

