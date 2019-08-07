Shuttler PV Sindhu urges clay idol worship instead of POP

badminton

The Chairman of the Tree Guard Foundation has distributed free around 7 lakh clay Ganeshas across 12 years to protect the environment

PV Sindhu

India badminton ace PV Sindhu had a special message for her social media fans yesterday, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be celebrated next month. Sindhu urged people to use clay idols instead of the ones made of Plaster of Paris (POP) which pollute the environment.

"Sri Dorairaju, who is the Chairman of the Tree Guard Foundation has distributed free around 7 lakh clay Ganeshas across 12 years to protect the environment from pollution. I am privileged to receive the first clay Vinayaka idol from him. I request everyone to worship clay idols instead of the POP-made ones and avoid pollution," Sindhu captioned this picture she posted to her 2.7 million Twitter followers.

Tree Guard Foundation is a Hyderabad-based NGPO that supports environment protection.

