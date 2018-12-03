Shuttlers Lakshya, Ashmita clinch titles

badminton

In the womenâs singles final, Ashmita Chaliha outclassed Vrushali Gummadi 21- 16, 21- 13 to lift her first international crown

Lakshya Sen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen avenged his defeat in last month’s World Juniors final in style with a straight- game win over Thailand’s Kunlavat Vitidsarn to lift the singles title in the Tata Open India International Challenger at CCI yester- day.

Sen came out with all guns blazing to chalk out an impressive victory.

In the women’s singles final, Ashmita Chaliha outclassed Vrushali Gummadi 21- 16, 21- 13 to lift her first international crown.

Meanwhile, India’s doubles team of Sumeeth Reddy and MR Arjun stunned the top- seeded Malaysian pairing of Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin 21- 10, 21- 16 to win the doubles title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever