Shuttlers Pooja, Samiaa register easy victories

Jun 13, 2018, 07:41 IST | A Correspondent

The second-seeded Pooja won 15-3, 15-2 against Vaishnavi Shete in an U-19 contest. Samiaa thrashed Shreya Dedhia 15-1, 15-5 to enter into quarter-finals

Pooja Kachare and Samiaa Shah produced impressive performances to register comprehensive wins in their respective girls' U-19 singles and women's singles pre quarter-final matches of the CCI-Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship, jointly organised by the Cricket Club of India and the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GBMA).

The second-seeded Pooja won 15-3, 15-2 against Vaishnavi Shete in an U-19 contest. Samiaa thrashed Shreya Dedhia 15-1, 15-5 to enter into quarter-finals.

