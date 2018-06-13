Shuttlers Pooja, Samiaa register easy victories

The second-seeded Pooja won 15-3, 15-2 against Vaishnavi Shete in an U-19 contest. Samiaa thrashed Shreya Dedhia 15-1, 15-5 to enter into quarter-finals

Representational Picture

Pooja Kachare and Samiaa Shah produced impressive performances to register comprehensive wins in their respective girls' U-19 singles and women's singles pre quarter-final matches of the CCI-Greater Mumbai District Badminton Championship, jointly organised by the Cricket Club of India and the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GBMA).

The second-seeded Pooja won 15-3, 15-2 against Vaishnavi Shete in an U-19 contest. Samiaa thrashed Shreya Dedhia 15-1, 15-5 to enter into quarter-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates