Shuttlers Tara, Darshan advance to semi-finals

Representational Picture

Tara Shah and Darshan Pujari, the top seeded Pune shuttlers in the U-15 girls' and boys' groups respectively, secured wins to advance to the semi-finals of the Kwality Bakers first Maharashtra sub-junior state selection badminton tournament. Tara was stretched in the first game, but easily won the second to defeat Thane's Adita Rao 23-21, 21-11, while Darshan beat Mumbai suburban's Atharva Joshi 21-12, 21-15 at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Mulund.

