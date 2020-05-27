Shveta Salve posts an intimate picture with husband; shuts the trollers

The Hip Hip Hurray actress Shveta Salve posted a sweet picture where she is seen planting a kiss on husband Hermit Sethi's lips. The post read, "Make Love Not War Kids !! . Lots of introspection in the last few days .. internal external .. What goes around can't be controlled or maybe to a certain extent yes , but your internal turmoil is in your hands and your minds."

The caption further goes on, "Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes . But if these years have taught me anything it is this: you can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is IN ! You be the Change within."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shveta Salve (@shveshve) onMay 19, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

Enlightening, isn't it? In the post, Shveta is seen wearing a co-ord thigh-high slit floral outfit and left her long tresses all flowy. Though a lot of people appreciated the post and its thought, many also trolled the actress for posting a bold picture.

When Shveta Salve was trolled, the actress didn't let to pull out her post. In an interview with Times Of India, she said, "There's always a positive message or a patient ear for anyone, who reaches out to me through my direct messages and I respond to everyone. Today, with the way things are unfolding across the world, we need to be more open and welcoming rather than judge and suppress ourselves. It's an open account, if anyone is offended, they always have the option to unfollow me."

Shveta Salve further added, "Every picture of mine comes with my opinion in the captions. Hence, I always urge my followers to take time to read, and not just swipe, browse and judge it with a fleeting glance. There's more than what meets the eye."

"Social media is a huge propaganda by itself. What you choose to share is your prerogative. I am an artist and use my medium as an expression of artistic views. I am also an actor, performer, entrepreneur, businesswoman, but above all that, I’m a mother. I am sensitive enough to know when to voice my opinion. I have openly spoken about body positivity, anxiety, depression and believe in living freely without unbiased judgmental opinion," concluded Shveta Salve.

