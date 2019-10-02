Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, Juhi Chawla attend event commemorating Mahatma Gandhi

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's message of inclusivity wrapped within 30-minutes of his freewheeling chat and couldn't be any further off from Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of all-embracing spirituality and social action. Though the timing of the two couldn't have been more aligned since Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, was speaking last night at the inauguration of Santati ­­— Mahatma Gandhi Then. Now. Next; an arts and culture exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

Conceptualised and co-curated by textile and fashion designer Lavina Baldota, (the Adheraj Baldota Foundation is its sponsor), this multi-city design exhibition features works by designers Gaurang Shah, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, poetess Navkirat Sodhi, lighting and product designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth, and architect Ashiesh Shah.



Juhi Chawla

Also on display are an assortment of artworks from Sir JJ School of Art archives and the NGMA collection, along with cherished artefacts from collector, philatelist and numismatist Kishore Jhunjhunwala's personal collection of Gandhiji memorabilia, treasured over a span of 50 years. To say that the elusive set of upwardly mobile SoBo residents turned up to hear Sadhguru speak would not be an exaggeration.

The JSW First Lady Sangita Jindal came with Urmila Kanoria; her mother and Kanoria Centre of Arts' founder, actor Juhi Chawla, Sangita Kathiwada of Melange, Hema Deora, former director of NGMA Saryu Vinod Doshi and Prerna Goel were present at his talk. Later, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was seen clicking pictures of mother Jaya Bachchan who posed right next to Gupta's Truth installation. They made it for the event alright, but just not in time for Sadhguru's speech.



Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

