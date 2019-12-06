Shweta Bachchan Nanda and 'Mamu' Abhishek share a sweet message for birthday girl Navya Nanda Naveli

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navya Nanda Naveli, who is considered to be one of the coolest star kid of Bollywood, turned a year older on December 6. The birthday girl received loads of wishes not only from her family members but also from the industry friends. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who shares a great bond with daughter Navya, posted an adorable picture where she is seen in a candid pose.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu ! Love you crazy loads [sic]"

In fact, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his with the birthday girl on social media, and wrote, "Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks [sic]" Take a look at the posts right here:

Farah Khan posted a very sweet comment on the post. She wrote, "Happy birthday mommy.. uv done well [sic]" with a kiss emoticon. Neha Dhupia also shared her wishes for Navya. "How gorgeous is your gorgeous little girl @shwetabachchan," wrote the actress.

Navya Naveli hasn't entered Bollywood yet but she enjoys massive popularity and has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram. The daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the elder sister of Abhishek Bachchan. She is an author and shares an amazing rapport with the bigwigs of Bollywood. Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, and the duo share two children - Agastya Nanda (19) and Navya Naveli Nanda (22).

