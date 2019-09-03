Shweta Bachchan shares a cute picture with 'sweethearts' Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda

Shweta Bachchan on Tuesday was missing her son, Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The author, who is known to dig out old photographs of the family and herself, shared a monochrome image of herself spending time with her children. The trio seems to be engaged in a conversation where Navya, we assume, shares her disapproval on something.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared the photograph on her Instagram account and expressed her feeling of missing her children. Here's what she wrote: "Miss you much sweethearts [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Miss you much sweethearts ðÂÂÂ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onSep 2, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

If you take a scroll through Shweta Bachchan's Instagram account, you will realise her love for monochrome pictures. Navya Naveli hasn't entered Bollywood yet but she enjoys massive popularity and has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram.

Well, that's nothing to worry about! She often features on her mother, Shweta's Instagram post. Recently, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a vacation in Tokyo, and they let their inner child out there. A few days ago, she had also shared a picture of her childhood self with mother Jaya Bachchan gazing out the window.

View this post on Instagram Rattling Cages A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onAug 27, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

The daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the elder sister of Abhishek Bachchan. She is an author and shares an amazing rapport with the bigwigs of Bollywood. Her friendship with Karan Johar is unbreakable and has also appeared on chat shows with him. She is often snapped at all their parties and social gatherings. Married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, Shweta has two children - Agastya Nanda (19) and Navya Naveli Nanda (22).

Recently, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had shared some rare images from Shweta and Nikhil's wedding, which was their first-ever project.

