Shweta Bachchan shares a cute picture with 'sweethearts' Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda
Shweta Bachchan is missing her children Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. She remembered them by sharing an adorable monochrome photograph.
Shweta Bachchan on Tuesday was missing her son, Agastya Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The author, who is known to dig out old photographs of the family and herself, shared a monochrome image of herself spending time with her children. The trio seems to be engaged in a conversation where Navya, we assume, shares her disapproval on something.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared the photograph on her Instagram account and expressed her feeling of missing her children. Here's what she wrote: "Miss you much sweethearts [sic]"
If you take a scroll through Shweta Bachchan's Instagram account, you will realise her love for monochrome pictures. Navya Naveli hasn't entered Bollywood yet but she enjoys massive popularity and has several dedicated fan clubs on Instagram.
Well, that's nothing to worry about! She often features on her mother, Shweta's Instagram post. Recently, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a vacation in Tokyo, and they let their inner child out there. A few days ago, she had also shared a picture of her childhood self with mother Jaya Bachchan gazing out the window.
The daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the elder sister of Abhishek Bachchan. She is an author and shares an amazing rapport with the bigwigs of Bollywood. Her friendship with Karan Johar is unbreakable and has also appeared on chat shows with him. She is often snapped at all their parties and social gatherings. Married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997, Shweta has two children - Agastya Nanda (19) and Navya Naveli Nanda (22).
Recently, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had shared some rare images from Shweta and Nikhil's wedding, which was their first-ever project.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. When Shweta Bachchan launched her clothing line, MxS World, in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising, a beaming Amitabh Bachchan shared his excitement on Twitter and wrote, 'GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love (sic)'.
-
Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor: Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the most successful producers in the film and TV industry, has indeed come a long way. Her proud father Jeetendra feels she has reached this level only because of her passion and hard work. In an earlier interview, Jeetendra said, "Ekta is a total product of passion and hard work. She has a tremendous amount of capacity to work hard which I don't see in others."
-
Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor: Sridevi's daughter Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, shares a warm bond with papa Boney Kapoor. The late actress had time and again confessed how close Boney, Khushi and Janhvi are.
-
Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday: Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, and the actress garnered rave response for the film. Also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, SOTY 2 let her bag more projects even before the release of the movie. Still living with her parents, Ananya shares a friendly bond with her father. Talking about the same with mid-day, Chunky said: "In our house, there is a lot of privacy, we don't look at each other's phones. But we tell each other everything. I know all about the boys she finds cute..."
-
Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha: Shatrughan Sinha is proud of his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha for the devotion she shows towards her work. When Shatrughan watched Sona's Akira (2016), he heaped praises on the hard work she put in for her action avatar in the film. He said even he 'wasn't like her' when he used to do action films. Now that's something to be proud of for Sona, coming from none other than the Shotgun himself!
-
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor: They share a very strong bond too! Sonam Kapoor in an interview said her father Anil Kapoor had cut her off when she turned 18, compelling her to take her own decisions in her personal as well as professional life and the actress loves her father for taking this firm decision. The father-daughter duo shared screen space for the first time in 2018's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
-
Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is her go-to person whenever she is caught in a panic situation. Asked to comment on her bonding with her father, the actress said, "He never makes me realise that 'I know more than you'. He treats me like an equal and that's the best way to have a father and daughter relationship. He is like a friend, he is level-headed, and he knows how to tackle every situation. In a panic situation, the first person I call is my father."
-
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana: Suhana is often spotted at parties, airport and dinner outings accompanying her dad. Shah Rukh Khan, however, has instructed the photographers to not click pictures of his children as he wants to keep them away from the media glare. Talk about being a protective father! As Suhana made her debut on a magazine cover in 2018, SRK took to social media to share the cover, writing, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are...' except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!"
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya: Abhishek Bachchan is known to take humour in the right spirit, but when a Twitter user dragged his little daughter, Aaradhya, into the picture, Junior Bachchan gave it back to him and how! A troll shared a meme that joked about how Aaradhya would not like his movies such as Drona and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and wonder why her mother, Aishwarya, married him. Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Don't like my movies? That's cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool." (sic) Now that's a fitting reply!
-
Randhir Kapoor, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Kapoor clan often enjoy get-togethers. Karisma Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram, gives fans a glimpse into their parties by sharing pictures from the bash. When Karisma was going through a rough patch, she had her father's complete support. During the time of Karisma's divorce with Sunjay Kapur, a concerned father said, "I'm a typical Indian father and I love my children very much. I'm more protective of my grandchildren. I'm concerned about their wellbeing. I'm only hoping their separation doesn't affect my grandchildren."
-
Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor often shares childhood pictures with her father Shakti Kapoor. Mostly known for playing negative characters in films like Himmatwala and Hero, the Andaz Apna Apna actor is also popular for his comic skills. Shraddha Kapoor calls him 'superhero' and 'Bapu' lovingly.
-
Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty: Athiya Shetty, who forayed into Bollywood with Hero, says sharing screen space with her father and actor Suniel Shetty will be a 'weird' experience for her. "Acting with dad will be weird. I will be scared most of the time," Athiya had said in an earlier interview, adding that if given a chance, she'd love to dance on the beats of her father's popular song 'Shehar ki ladki'. Athiya also confessed that she hid her acting passion from her father fearing his reaction. But now we know she has all the support from him.
-
Govinda and Tina Ahuja: Bollywood actor Govinda reveals that he became emotional after seeing his daughter Tina Ahuja on screen in her debut movie Second Hand Husband. "I can't believe that she did this on her own. I was teary-eyed when I saw her on the screen," Govinda said. Govinda praised Tina for being a 'good daughter'. "In our culture when our prayers are fulfilled, we tend to believe in the good work that has been done. I believe Tina has started getting her recognition for being a good daughter and a good person and our wishes came true. I will support her in every way of her life," he said in an earlier interview.
-
Kamal Haasan, Shruti and Akshara Haasan: Kamal Haasan and Sarika's elder daughter Shruti Haasan started her career as a child artist. She sang in films and appeared in a guest role in her father Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram before making her acting debut in Bollywood in 2009 with Luck. Shruti's younger sister Akshara Haasan has worked as an assistant director before making her acting debut in R Balki's Shamitabh that had megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in the lead. Kamal and Sarika separated in 2002 and divorced two years later.
From Amitabh Bachchan - Shweta Bachchan Nanda to Boney Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor, check out these star daughters who share an amazing bond with their fathers. These adorable pictures will surely melt your heart!
