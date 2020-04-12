Shweta Bachchan shares childhood picture with Abhishek; calls him 'partner in rhyme, and crime'

We love Bollywood throwback photos. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan are the masters of throwback pictures and moments. Their social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers.

Now, Shweta Bachchan has shared an adorable throwback picture with her brother Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram account. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. Shweta can be seen wearing a white frock while the little Abhishek has donned a shirt and half pants. "Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime. #siblingday (sic)", Shweta captioned the picture.

Shweta is known to dip into her family album and fish out some adorable throwback picture. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a classic picture that's going to make their fans really happy. She wrote- "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama." (sic)

But what caught our attention was the way Navya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan began pulling her leg. Navya commented on the post and wrote- "You are daydreaming here also." (sic), to which Bachchan wrote-"at least she's not on the phone." (sic).

