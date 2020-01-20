Shweta Bachchan will miss late mother-in-law Ritu Nanda dearly; see post

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda, passed away in the wee hours of January 14 in New Delhi. She was battling cancer and was 71 when she passed. The funeral took place in Delhi itself, and many members of the Bachchan, Nanda and Kapoor families were present to bid their final goodbyes.

In case you didn't know, Ritu Nanda was late veteran actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter, and the sister of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor. She is survived by her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides members of the Kapoor and Nanda families.

Recently, Shweta Bachchan Nanda mourned the loss of her mum-in-law by sharing a post on Instagram. She simply wrote, "Will miss you dearly" along with a picture of herself with daughter Navya Naveli and Ritu Nanda. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Will miss you dearly ♥ï¸ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onJan 18, 2020 at 7:46pm PST

This photo must definitely have some happy memory attached to it, and the three Nanda women look very comfortable around each other.

Ritu Nanda kept herself away from the glamour of Bollywood for most of her life. Instead, she paved her own path by becoming an entrepreneur and later an author. She tried her hand at the household appliances business but found success in the insurance industry.

Ritu Nanda also wrote an official biography on her legendary father, titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, which was translated into several languages including Russian. Later, she wrote another book, Raj Kapoor Speaks.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates