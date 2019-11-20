Shweta Bachchan's kids enjoy a night out with Zoya Akhtar in NYC; see photo

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids, Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, seem to be having quite a fun time in New York with Zoya Akhtar. The Gully Boy director took to social media to share a photo of the Nanda kids on a night out in NYC. Akhtar captioned the photo as, "Hansel and Gretel #thenandas #portrait #chipsoftheoldblock #happypuppies #nightoutinnyc"

Doting mum Shweta Bachchan was quick to respond to the photo with this comment: "Hahaha Hansel & Gretel love it. Thank you for feeding them. Hope they behaved" How adorable is the photo and Shweta's comment on it? This goes to show that Zoya and Shweta are close friends and Shweta obviously trusts Zoya with her kids.

Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda are all smiles in the picture, clearly enjoying their night out with Zoya Akhtar.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar last directed the massively successful film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film drew inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes, aka Divine, and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

Zoya has also helmed hits like Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which starred her brother Farhan Akhtar, among others.

