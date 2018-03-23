Shweta Bhattacharya's bridal look inspired by Priyanka Chopra's

Shweta Bhattacharya made sure her bridal look from TV show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is inspired by Bollywood



Shweta Bhattacharya and Priyanka Chopra

Telly actor Shweta Bhattacharya is a fan of Priyanka Chopra. For her upcoming nuptials on the show, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Shweta requested the makers to seek inspiration from Priyanka's bridal look in Gunday (2014). She's dressed head-to-toe like PeeCee. Imitation is the best form of flattery.

