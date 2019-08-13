Shweta Gulati: I enjoy doing theatre

television

Television actor Shweta Gulati, who was last seen on the small screen in Partners, and in the ALTBalaji web series, Booo Sabki Phategi, is currently concentrating on theatre. She features in Pratap Phad's Hindi play, Ananya. He had also helmed the Marathi version.

"Generally, makers sell the rights of their plays to be made in other languages, but Pratap sir wanted to stage the Hindi play himself," she says. It has been adapted in Gujarati as well. Gulati has been part of several successful theatre productions and loves the medium. "I have done a lot of plays such as Aastha, Ka Ka Ka Kiran, Selfie, The Wrong Number with Felicity Theatre and Jhumroo for Kingdom of Dreams. I enjoy doing theatre," she says.

The actor, who is best remembered for her TV shows, Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, says that currently, she is focussing on her play. "I am saying no to TV as Ananya's shows are throughout August."

