Shweta Kothari shares her success mantra: Striving for perfection

This world is nothing but an orb of boundless opportunities and it is in our hand that we grasp what comes in our way and make sure that we make proper use of it. Shweta Kothari, an ambitious woman, started her career as a show stopper at a session in Surat and won Miss Freshers. Her parents Mr. Satyanarian Heda and Mrs. Manjula Heda encouraged her to chase her passion. She also won Mrs. India in 2018 (Fnx Company) and was awarded by Mugdha Godse.

Having gained a catalysing factor for her career in her hometown itself – Surat, she realized that she had to put in her soul and mind in her profession and make a place for herself in the industry. Prosperity is not something that comes in a short span, it is like building the castle of efforts little by little delicately believing in yourself and waiting for the endeavours to show its results.

Shweta Kothari worked on her aspirations devoting herself with full dedication, discipline and focus. In 2019, she won Mrs. India Universe 2019 (Runasio Company) and she was awarded by Runa Karmakar. She would also be representing as a finalist in Mrs. Universe Category by Bazaar International Company to be held in Dubai. Every difficulty is garnished with a scope of triumph and we must struggle through the darkness to be crowned with the tiara of victory. Believing in these ideals, she remained adamant towards her goal and confided in her passion to strive hard against all odds.

Shweta Kothari is also founder and managing director of Namoh Motion Pictures and she has done content promotion and marketing of songs on YouTube. She has produced many album songs in both Hindi and Punjabi language. The latest upcoming song by her Music Company is produced by T-Series. Sharing about her past torrents of favourable outcomes, she credits her family for being her support system. Her husband Mr. Gaurav Kothari (Businessman) and his family has assisted her by giving her adequate help in times of need and fuelled her towards her aim. She hopes that she has got greater pillars of success to achieve in her voyage towards excellence and aspires to prove her calibre through determination and devotion.

