Shweta Rohira shares her Holi plans

For Shweta Rohira, Holi is all about enjoying with colours and dancing on Holi numbers

Shweta Rohira

Shweta Rohira is excited to celebrate Holi next week. For her, Holi is all about enjoying with colours and dancing on Holi numbers. "It's a day when we enjoy colours and colouring everyone's faces makes me immensely happy. The nautanki in me enjoys dancing on songs," she says.

Talking about her favourite memory of the festival, she says, "My favourite memory is preparing for Holi with balloons and water buckets all night with my papa. The entire extended family would come to our house to play Holi and we would play from morning to evening. So, I remember playing lots of Holi with my family, singing, dancing and eating yummy sweets."

Talking about her plans for this year, Shweta says, "We will be celebrating with my family. Where water conservation is concerned, Holi can be celebrated in a recycled way. There is no harm in that. A lot of buildings are doing that Holi is a day of celebration and if you are happy, dry Holi is as much fun as a rain.

