Abhinav Kohli reunites with his son, says 'Happiness has knocked my door after months'

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari's relationship has been seeing a lot of ups and downs. They both have even given interviews and spoken about how their relationship has strained and has experienced a decaying graph over the years.

In an interview recently, Kohli even spoke about how he was not able to meet his son a Reyaansh and said, "I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have been taking care of her and my baby's requirements."

He added, "I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant. I just want someone from Human Rights or any NGO to come forward and help me reunite with my baby. It has been more than a month and 15 days that I have not met or seen him, please someone help me."

And now, taking to his Instagram account, he has shared a picture with his son and written an emotional note as he met him after a long time. He described the feeling as happiness knocking on his door after long. Have a look right here:

Coming to Shweta Tiwari, when she was asked about her failed marriage, she said in an interview, "I want to ask those people who are saying how her marriage can go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why things can't go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don't want to stay with you."

