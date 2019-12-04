Shweta Tiwari damages her expensive car while rehearsing for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shweta Tiwari and her character in Mere Dad ki Dulhan - Guneet Sikka - has become the talk of the town. Being a method actor, Shweta believes in rehearsing and performing every scene with utmost perfection. She recently shot for a scene where Guneet bumped her car into Amber's (Varun Badola) car. The actress revealed an interesting anecdote of that scene where she actually damaged her very expensive car while rehearsing.

Narrating the incident Shweta shares, "As the show is based on Ghaziabad, the entire cast of the show travelled to Delhi for promo shoot and initial episodes. It was a long day and we had less time to complete the shoot rehearsals and scenes. I know how to drive a car but while I was practicing for the scene, I had to bump into Amber's car and doing that purpose does not come naturally to me. So I had to rehearse the scene several times and I ended up damaging my car a little. It was a very funny scene and I was pulling Varun's leg that I at least get to drive bad on purpose for the scene."

In the current track of the show, Niya is all set to go to California for her training program. Amber unwillingly or willingly had agreed and decided to be a part of her decision. However, Niya is worried about her dad's health and care so they decide to keep a tenant for their house, so Amber does not feel alone. Will she be able to go to California or she will change her plans?

Watch Mere Dad ki Dulhan every Mon-Thu, 10:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates