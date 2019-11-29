Shweta Tiwari: Love can happen anytime and anywhere
You may find your companion at the young age of 20 or you might end up finding your perfect match at 50s or 60s, says Shweta Tiwari
Love is not age bound. You are never too old to find the right companion for yourself. Breaking the stereotype, Sony Entertainment Television has come up with another clutter-breaking show Mere Dad ki Dulhan. The show based on a simple setup of Ghaziabad portrays a beautiful relationship triangle of father-daughter-mother starring Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. This is a story of a difficult and eccentric father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) who is a single parent to a 24-year-old ambitious girl Niya (Anjali Tatrari). Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari) is a strong-headed woman who will eventually land up in Ambar and Niya's lives.
In the coming episodes of the show viewers' will see how Ambar and Guneet end up being each other's lifelong partners. Talking about her character Shweta Tiwari shares, "Love is a feeling. It is not a college infatuation. I believe love can happen anytime and anywhere. Love doesn't see cast, color or gender. You may find your companion at the young age of 20 or you might end up finding your perfect match at 50s or 60s. Love is just a mutual compatibility which makes you comfortable in one another's company. The same is expressed in Mere Dad ki Dulhan."
Both Varun and Shweta have been in the industry for quite a long time and known to make their impression with strong characters. However, with this show duo will be sharing screen for the very first time and creating magic with their characters.
Talking about his character Varun shares, "It is high time for people to be more acceptable with old age romance and being unhesitant to kickstart their life in 50s. In the show, Amber being a single father his life revolves around his daughter. However, paucity of love will make him find a partner for himself which is the best part of the show and makes it worth watching. This will definitely make the viewers' believe in 50s romance and remarriage."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on October 4, 1980, Shweta Tiwari, one of the small screen's most popular actresses, she turned 39 this year. Shweta attained stardom with her role as Prerna Sharma in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (All photos/Shweta Tiwari's official Instagram account)
-
Shweta Tiwari started working at the age of 12. Her first job was at a travel agency where she was paid a monthly salary of Rs 500.
-
After a small stint in Kahin Kissii Roz, Shweta Tiwari, at age 21, got her big break in 2001 with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show became an instant hit and Shweta shot to fame by playing the lead role in the show.
-
After Kasautii..., Shweta Tiwari went on to act in shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Adalat, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Parrvarish among other shows.
-
Did you know Shweta Tiwari had played Bipasha Basu's on-screen friend in Madhoshi? Though her stint went unnoticed, Shweta Tiwari had a considerable amount of role in the film!
-
Shweta Tiwari also starred in some Hindi and Bhojpuri films, however, her career on silver screen could never take off.
-
Shweta Tiwari even also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Is Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikkhhla Jaa, among others.
-
Shweta Tiwari was the winner of the fourth season of the controversial reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', while The Great Khali was announced as the runner-up.
-
In 2018, Shweta Tiwari returned to the stage after a long time, with the play Jab We Separated, a production penned and directed by veteran Rakesh Bedi. Shweta said in a statement, "Many years ago, I did a play at Prithvi Theatre and there a director spotted me and offered me 'Rishtey'. That's how my TV career started and after 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', there has been no looking back."
-
Shweta Tiwari will also return to the world of television after a gap of three years. She will play a Punjabi character in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
-
On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari was married to Raja Chaudhary. However, she ended her marriage in 2007 after being a victim of domestic violence.
-
The couple has a daughter, Palak, who, just like her mother, is all set to foray into the world of showbiz soon. Earlier, Shweta's 18-year old daughter Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the film Quickie alongside Darsheel Safary (the little boy from Taare Zameen Par). But Palak had to step out of the film due to her studies. Though, Shweta has assured that her daughter will make her debut soon.
-
In 2013, Shweta Tiwari married her long-time beau Abhinav Kohli. The couple dated for around three years, before they got hitched. Shweta and Abhinav welcomed their son, Reyansh, in November 2016.
-
In 2017, there was a buzz about Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's marriage hitting a rough patch. According to reports, the two have had opinion clashes over Abhinav's career and Shweta's success.
-
Shweta Tiwari is very active on Instagram, she has more than a million followers on the photo-sharing app. She keeps her fans up to date on her life with photos with her children and friends.
-
Shweta Tiwari, certainly, has seen many ups and downs in her real-life and all we hope is a ray of sunshine in her life soon!
-
We wish Shweta all the best for her new show and all her future endeavours!
Shweta Tiwari who was introduced to viewers through the TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay went on the emerge the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss. As the actress gears up for her new TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, here are some interesting facts about her in pictures. (All pictures: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram account)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ananya Panday and Kartik Aryan can't stop smiling!