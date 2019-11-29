Shweta Tiwari: Love can happen anytime and anywhere

Love is not age bound. You are never too old to find the right companion for yourself. Breaking the stereotype, Sony Entertainment Television has come up with another clutter-breaking show Mere Dad ki Dulhan. The show based on a simple setup of Ghaziabad portrays a beautiful relationship triangle of father-daughter-mother starring Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. This is a story of a difficult and eccentric father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) who is a single parent to a 24-year-old ambitious girl Niya (Anjali Tatrari). Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari) is a strong-headed woman who will eventually land up in Ambar and Niya's lives.

In the coming episodes of the show viewers' will see how Ambar and Guneet end up being each other's lifelong partners. Talking about her character Shweta Tiwari shares, "Love is a feeling. It is not a college infatuation. I believe love can happen anytime and anywhere. Love doesn't see cast, color or gender. You may find your companion at the young age of 20 or you might end up finding your perfect match at 50s or 60s. Love is just a mutual compatibility which makes you comfortable in one another's company. The same is expressed in Mere Dad ki Dulhan."

Both Varun and Shweta have been in the industry for quite a long time and known to make their impression with strong characters. However, with this show duo will be sharing screen for the very first time and creating magic with their characters.

Talking about his character Varun shares, "It is high time for people to be more acceptable with old age romance and being unhesitant to kickstart their life in 50s. In the show, Amber being a single father his life revolves around his daughter. However, paucity of love will make him find a partner for himself which is the best part of the show and makes it worth watching. This will definitely make the viewers' believe in 50s romance and remarriage."

