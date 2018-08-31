Shweta Tiwari set to return to theatre after a hiatus

television

Shweta Tiwari is returning to the stage after a long time, with Jab We Separated, a production penned and directed by veteran Rakesh Bedi

Actress Shweta Tiwari is returning to the stage after a long time, with "Jab We Separated", a production penned and directed by veteran Rakesh Bedi. She is excited about performing for a live audience.

Shweta said in a statement: "Many years ago, I did a play at Prithvi Theatre and there a director spotted me and offered me ‘Rishtey'. That's how my TV career started and after 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', there has been been no looking back."

A major draw for her theatre comeback was Rakesh.

"After a long hiatus, I am returning to theatre with 'Jab We Separated' and it is especially since it was Rakeshji who offered me this challenging role. Every actor has their limitations and weaknesses, but not every actor is capable of rectifying their mistakes, and that's exactly what Rakeshji taught me.

"Working with him brings out the best in an actor. However, impressing him is a task."

Presented by Felicity Theatre, "Jab We Separated" also features Rakesh himself apart from Rahul Bhuchar. The play depicts the mindset of modern day couples whose lives are woven in the fragile thread of mistrust.

It's a reflection of a contemporary society that when confronted with infidelity or regular nagging, today's young couples resort to the only shortcut available -- divorce.

It will be staged in New Delhi on September 8 and September 9.

Talking about the play's subject, Rakesh said: "Divorce today is one of the most burning social issues in our society. The play explores discord in matrimony and how young couples today have lost faith in the concept of love, compassion and forgiveness.

"The court gives the warring couples six months to reconcile. But do they really work on it? In this play we try to find answers to such questions."

He says it was an enriching experience to work with Shweta and Rahul.

