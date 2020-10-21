Shweta Tiwari takes a dip in the pool, beats the October heat in style!

The first half of October has proven to be quite sweltering and what better way to beat the heat than by taking a dip in the cool swimming pool? Shweta Tiwari seems to have had the same thought as the actress recently shared a few pictures of herself chilling out in a swimming pool.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "When in Doubt, swim on Out!" Shweta seems to have set out on a mini vacation and we couldn't be more envious! Check out the photos below:

Shweta Tiwari looks quite fab in her white and pink swimsuit, doesn't she? Paired with oversized sunnies, Shweta looks ready to take on the soaring temperatures in style!

The actress tested COVID-positive towards the end of September and had to quarantine till October 1. Talking about it, Shweta Tiwari said, "Thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (her daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

