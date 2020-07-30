Shweta Tiwari talks about her first on-screen radio gig

Shweta Tiwari always gives it her all to every role she has played on screen. For her latest role as Guneet Sikka in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, she did a radio gig which she has never done before.

As per the current track, the show is taking an upsetting turn where Guneet is heartbroken after coming to know that Amber is 'No Drama Please'. Guneet being the strong-hearted woman in the show is trying to move on from the trauma and to distract herself from the reality she goes ahead and takes on a radio gig. In the gig, she tries sharing her story of heartbreak and deception to help other women.

On shooting for the same, Shweta shared her experience, and said, "I have been to radio shows and in fact I have even worked as an RJ with a popular radio station for almost a year. I used to do a morning show. I was very excited with my comeback as an RJ on the show, as it made me relive my Radio Jockey days."

She further added, "I believe Radio is an integral part of our lives. Be it long hours of traffic, or while working out or even while doing day-to-day chores, Radio uplifts our mood. It’s definitely the music as well as the RJs’ who are so good at what they do, and they have such amazing, infectious energy that they give out to their listeners."

Watch Shweta Tiwari be a Radio Jockey in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Friday at 10 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

