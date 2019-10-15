Shweta Tiwari's 'nanha yatri' poses with 'ethereal' Palak Tiwari

On Tuesday morning, television actress Shweta Tiwari shared some beautiful pictures of little baby Reyansh Kohli with daughter Palak Tiwari. The mommy dearest shared these pictures on her social media account.

Wrapped in a cute white bathrobe, Reyansh Kohli looks adorable in his elder sister, Palak Tiwari's arms. The teenager, on the other hand, looks pretty in an animal-print swimsuit.

Shweta Tiwari shared the pictures on Instagram with a very cute caption that reads: "My #nanhayatri and My Ethereal Girl #mostgorgeouskids @palaktiwarii [sic]"

Shweta Tiwari is extremely active on social media and keeps interacting with her fans. The actress shares glimpses of her children and daily life on Instagram. Time and again, rumours about Palak's acting debut keeps coming up, and the actress keeps denying them.

In February, she shared a few screenshots of reports that claimed of her daughter's debut and quashed them. Shweta emphasised that the teenager will be completing her education before making a career in acting.

For the unversed, Palak was supposed to make her big-screen debut with Darsheel Safary in a movie named Quickie. However, things did not work out the way they should have and the film is not happening anytime soon.

Recently, Shweta filed a complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence against her daughter, Palak. Later, the 18-year-old took to her social media account and rubbished it.

Palak Tiwari, 18, is Shweta's daughter with Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage following domestic abuse. Shweta then tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is Shweta's son from Abhinav.

Shweta Tiwari gained popularity for her role Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

