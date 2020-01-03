Shweta Tripathi a bride-to-not-be?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra, credited for acclaimed hits like Dangal (2016)and Chhichhore (2019), is set to turn director with a short, tentatively titled Cheater. Mehrotra, along with his team, will depict the story of a 27-year-old bride-to-be, whose issues of bed-wedding are triggered two days before her wedding.

Shweta Tripathi, who will headline the film, tells mid-day, "When Nikhil came to me with the idea, I was instantly drawn to it. The subject is simple, and I love playing characters that are far removed from the person that I am. Also, it is exciting to work with directors who are making their first feature [film]. They come with an unmistakable energy because firsts are always special." Tripathi's character will be seen as one who wishes to reveal the truth to her in-laws, but is told to keep mum by her family. The short also hopes to expose the unusual standards set by society for newly-wed brides. "We create a flawless imagery of women; we need to start depicting more authentic portrayals. I enjoyed delving into this character's psyche. It helped me understand the fears and insecurities that are perpetuated in girls' minds," says the actor.

The dark comedy was shot in Mumbai last year, from December 20 to 23. Meanwhile, Mehrotra's next, Panga, is set to release this month.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates