Shweta Tripathi and beau SlowCheeta talk about their new projects

Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta, aka Chaitnya Sharma, realised early in the lockdown that social media trends weren't to be followed. "I tried to make the fancy coffee everybody was making online, and Chaitnya got sick after having it. So, we decided not to try anything trendy, just keep ourselves happy," the actor tells us over the phone. Well, it would make sense, as the couple has enough to keep themselves busy. SlowCheeta has just released his three-track rap EP, and Tripathi will be back with Mirzapur's season 2, which is set to release in October. Before that, sci-fi movie Cargo releases on September 9. "We even shot all of the Voot series Game Gone, in the house! I shot Shweta, and we were working all day long. So, it's been a productive time," says SlowCheeta, as Tripathi adds, "It was very different, as we are very vocal about each other's work, and when he said, he liked a scene, I was over the moon. The highlight of this phase has been spending time with my husband. Otherwise, when I return from a shoot, he's usually leaving for one."

SlowCheeta's EP presents the view of an upper middle-class man dealing with his set of problems. In a world where we are accustomed to recognising rap as a "gully" sound, his take is refreshing. The melodies are catchy, his voice ear candy, and the lyrics speak of challenges he faced when growing up. "The three songs are about asking the listener to come share my journey. Rap has risen from the streets, but street or skyscraper, we all have our problems."

Tripathi, on the other hand, is the unsuspecting cutie on screen who can handle intense roles with ease. Most recently, she was the most palatable character on Netflix dud Raat Akeli Hai. But what viewers are looking forward to is Cargo, which director Arati Kadav had described to this writer in an interview in March as "a movie about life on Pushpak 634A, where a demon works for the Post Death Transition services, and with the help of a female astronaut, gets dead people ready to be recycled for rebirth". "Everything Arati does is not of this world, and that itself is exciting. I also love working with first-time directors, who bring great energy on set. Every little detail is looked into. We are competing with shows from all over the world. If you don't like it, switch it off. The audience has a lot of say now about what content works."

While work has slowly begun to take everyone out of home, the couple wishes they can spend more time with each other.



SlowCheeta says, "We are hopeless romantics. And we have so much to talk about all the time. The spectrum of conversation can get strangely widespread. A simple, 'how was your day?' question can set off an interesting chat. We love that."

