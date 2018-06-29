Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma's ring ceremony is the definition of adorable

Both Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma looked a million bucks for the occasion. Clearly a match made in theatre heaven!

Haramkhor actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with her long time rapper boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma, aka Slow Cheeta in a private ceremony in Goa today. However, the couple celebrated their union by throwing a pre-wedding bash at a suburban lounge in Mumbai on Wednesday for all their industry friends and colleagues. They also had a ring ceremony prior to the party.

The pre-wedding bash saw both Shweta and Cheetah's friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Amongst those who attended the couple's celebration were directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan. Soon after, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal, too, were seen at the party joining the couple for the celebration.

Both Shweta and Cheeta looked a million bucks for the occasion. Clearly a match made in theatre heaven! The lovebirds couldn’t help smiling at each other and having a great time as is evident by these adorable pictures from the event.

Shweta, who has critically-acclaimed films such as Masaan and Haraamkhor to his credit, said her parents have been fully supportive of her choices. Speaking about her marriage she said, "Marriage and films should be done for the right reasons. You do all of these when you are ready because this is going to be a life changing moment for you and your partner. So if you feel that you need somebody, then that is great. But we shouldn't do anything out of parental or societal pressure".



Chaitnya meanwhile said that many men prefer to get settled first before getting married but he finds the idea flawed because people can never be satisfied with their careers. "It is always better to get some support system who can help you out. We will never be satisfied with our careers and we shouldn't be actually. So in my opinion, a person should get married when you find the right girl or boy," he added.

