Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya strike adorable pose at pre-wedding bash!

Wedding celebrations continue for Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), the couple hosted a pre-wedding bash in Mumbai

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with her rapper boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma, popularly known as Slow Cheetah in a private ceremony in Goa on Friday, June 29. Prior to the huge affair of their life, the couple went ahead and threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The pre-wedding bash saw both Shweta and Cheetah's friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Amongst those who attended the couple's celebration were directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan. Soon after, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal, too, were seen at the party joining the couple for the celebration.

The pre-wedding bash was held at Arth restaurant in Khar. Dressed in an incredible attire by SVA of Sonam and Paras Modi, Shweta looked every bit vibrant as a bride-to-be. The couple struck a pose together looking absolutely adorable! The couple danced the night away with their guests.

